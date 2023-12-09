iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $924,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,012,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 369,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

