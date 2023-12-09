iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.