iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $142.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

