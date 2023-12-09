iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 316.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $217.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.20 and a one year high of $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

