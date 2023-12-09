iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE stock opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

