Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,998 shares of company stock worth $3,371,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE J opened at $127.29 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.