Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,243 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $224.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $183.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

