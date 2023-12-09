JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,924,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,923,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

