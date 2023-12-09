Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Critical Review

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kenvue presently has a consensus target price of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

This table compares Kenvue and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and Human Pheromone Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.64 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Kenvue beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products containing synthetic human pheromones and other mood enhancing compounds in the United States and internationally. It provides a line of fragrance and toiletry products for men and women under the Natural Attraction trademark. The company also licenses its initial compounds and related technology, as well as sells its patented compounds to licensed customers to include these compounds as components in their products. In addition, it offers private label manufacturing services to licensed customers. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. distributes its products through distributors, as well as through the Web site, naturalattraction.com. The company was formerly known as EROX Corporation and changed its name to Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. in May 1998. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

