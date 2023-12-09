Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$24.92 and last traded at C$26.45, with a volume of 122720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.39.

The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.54.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

