Lendway (LDWY) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the "Advertising Agencies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lendway to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.17 Lendway Competitors $1.66 billion $72.50 million 375.50

Lendway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 298 1639 2647 39 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lendway and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Lendway’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -14.28% -874.92% -1.75%

Risk and Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lendway competitors beat Lendway on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

