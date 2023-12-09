Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,349,018 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 317.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of ArcelorMittal worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after buying an additional 1,000,682 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

