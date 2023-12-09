Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 381,141 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of GFL Environmental worth $44,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.