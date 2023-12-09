Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 558,962 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.02% of JinkoSolar worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.