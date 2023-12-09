Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,668,107 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Cenovus Energy worth $49,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,272,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 167,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,172 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CVE opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.