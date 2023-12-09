Marshall Wace LLP Buys 221,169 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Realty Income worth $58,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $11,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Several research firms have commented on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

