Marshall Wace LLP Buys 74,766 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 298,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,537,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

