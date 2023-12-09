Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.70% of OUTFRONT Media worth $44,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,307,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,058,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 443,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

