Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1,099.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of RenaissanceRe worth $47,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.