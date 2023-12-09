Marshall Wace LLP Has $43.10 Million Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.84% of Akero Therapeutics worth $43,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock worth $2,079,377 in the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

