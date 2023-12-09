Marshall Wace LLP Has $44.77 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Coupang worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $560,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coupang by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

