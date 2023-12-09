Marshall Wace LLP Has $51 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.70% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $51,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $78.68 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

