Marshall Wace LLP Has $54.64 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.59% of MasTec worth $54,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 2.4 %

MasTec stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

