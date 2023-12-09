Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.86% of HashiCorp worth $42,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after buying an additional 947,157 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

