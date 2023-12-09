Marshall Wace LLP Invests $40.65 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 479,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,990,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $91.19 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

