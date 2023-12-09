Marshall Wace LLP Invests $43.67 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,672,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $357.58 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

