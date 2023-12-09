Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after acquiring an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

