Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,448,511 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Southwestern Energy worth $59,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

