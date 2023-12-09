Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 473,532 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,532 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $56,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $73.31 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

