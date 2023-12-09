Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Chord Energy worth $53,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,575. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $158.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

