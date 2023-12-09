Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,876 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Paylocity worth $46,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

