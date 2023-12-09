Marshall Wace LLP Sells 137,131 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,131 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $57,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VMC opened at $216.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.