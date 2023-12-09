Marshall Wace LLP Sells 238,736 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $55,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.