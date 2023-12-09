Marshall Wace LLP Sells 520,118 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.02% of Grocery Outlet worth $61,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 658.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 138,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

