Marshall Wace LLP Sells 644,047 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $48,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

