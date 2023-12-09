Matthew Quinlan Acquires 28,500 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.13.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

