Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

