Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 26,046 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

