Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 4,225 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.