Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.