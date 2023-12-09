Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

