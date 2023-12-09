Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $315,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

