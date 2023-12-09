Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

