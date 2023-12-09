Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $215,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.20 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

