Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $438.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $443.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

