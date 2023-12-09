Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 138.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,919 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $60,934,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

