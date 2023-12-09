Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Standard BioTools as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 980,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.24 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

