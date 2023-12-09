Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,555 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

