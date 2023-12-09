Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

