Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $364,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

